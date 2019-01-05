…Sadomba rejoins DeMbare

EDWARD Sadomba is set for a sensational return to Dynamos, a decade after leaving the Harare giants and is part of a list of players that the club has identified to play a part in the rebuilding process they are undertaking, following their dismal performance last season.

BY HENRY MHARA

No official comment could be obtained from the club, but NewsDaySport has it on good authority that talks have been ongoing between the two parties since the speedy forward left Libya two years ago, and a deal is said to be imminent.

Sadomba, who turned 35 on August 31, has already told close friends that he was set to sign a two-year contract with his old club, which would be his swansong to a successful professional career that started at Kambuzuma United in 2003.

“The negotiations have been on going. He has been talking to coach Lloyd (Chigowe), and he has agreed to sign a two-year contract. He should be signing the contract any day from now,” said a well-placed source.

Chigowe refused to comment on the issue, saying divulging information on their dealings in the transfer market could jeopardise negotiations.

He declined to divulge the names of the players that they were negotiating with until they had secured their signatures, revealing how they missed out on one of their major target Godknows Murwira, who would have joined the club last week before making a surprise U-turn to join FC Platinum on Wednesday.

“I’m not at liberty to disclose our dealings on the transfer market. We are on a rebuilding mission, so obviously there are some new faces coming in. But you will have to wait for the unveiling to know their identities. We don’t want to pre-empt anything because that might jeopardise the processes.

“We lost Godknows Murwira who had agreed on almost everything and we thought he would sign, but he joined FC Platinum. So wait for the official announcement by the team’s secretary-general (Webster Marechera),” Chigowe said.

Marechera confirmed that they were in the process of negotiating with prospective players, but also declined to give away the names.

However, other sources said at least four players were set to sign yesterday, including Sadomba and former Triangle and FC Platinum midfielder Hillary Bakacheza, and they would be part of the squad when they regroup for the start of pre-season training on Tuesday.

It is the capture of Sadomba though that could prove to be a major coup for Dynamos, who are looking to improve from their horrible showing last season, where they escaped relegation by a whisker.

The striker left his Libyan side Al-Hilal two years ago after the two parties agreed to mutually part ways, as the club had been rendered inactive on their domestic front due to civil unrest in that country. He has since been inactive.

His quality though is undoubted, having led the Glamour Boys to a league championship in 2007, before leading them to a group stage appearance in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League the following year.

Sadomba then broke new ground by becoming the first Zimbabwean football player to feature in the competitive and lucrative Sudanese topflight league after signing for Al-Hilal in Khartoum in 2009.

He was signed for €350 000 ($395 128) from Bidvest Wits, even before he kicked a single ball for the South African side.

While at Al-Hilal, he scored 98 times in 90 games since 2009. That time, he was also awarded the Golden Boot in both the Caf Champions League and the Caf Confederation Cup.

After three successful years at Al-Hilal, Sadomba briefly joined United Arab Emirates Pro League side Ittihad Kalba on a highly-lucrative loan deal at the start of the 2013 season, before moving to Libya to join Al Ahly Benghazi and later Ahly Tripoli. The move from Al Ahly Benghazi to Tripoli was reportedly worth over $1 million and saw Sadomba earning around $40 000 a month during his two-year stay at the club.

Sadomba rejoined Sudanese club Al-Hilal in May 2016, but left barely six months in his contract due to the political strife.