Robbers pounce on two buses

Passengers in two different buses lost thousands of dollars in cash and property when they were robbed by armed gangs on Tuesday.

By Nhau Mangirazi/Jairos Saunyama

The first incident involved a Blue Circle bus on its way to Beitbridge when passengers were robbed near Rutenga by a three-man gang.

According to a crew member, one of the robbers approached the driver just before Rutenga flyover and demanded to disembark.

“The robber pointed a pistol at the driver and demanded that he stops at a nearby layby,” said one of the passengers.

“The robber fired one shot towards the driver’s seat and everyone was shocked.”

According to a police list of stolen property submitted to Mwenezi police, passengers lost cash and cellphones among other items before the robbers disappeared into darkness.

In the other incident, two passengers in a Zambia-bound Kabor bus were on Tuesday night shot and injured by robbers in Lion’s Den near Chinhoyi.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Clemence Mabweazara is quoted by the State broadcaster as having said the robbers first shot at the driver but missed him before firing two other shots which hit and injured two passengers, both female.

He said four robbers who were wielding pistols forced passengers to part with their money and cellphones.

The four robbers, who were part of the passengers, vanished into the bush and are still at large.

Meanwhile, Police in Chivhu have launched a manhunt for three armed robbers who pounced on an illegal fuel dealer along Harare-Masvingo highway on Saturday before stealing diesel and cash at gunpoint.

David Moyana (37) of Highview in Chivhu lost 60 litres of diesel and cash to the suspects.

Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

“I confirm receiving a case of armed robbery in Chivhu in which a dealer lost fuel and cash to the suspects. It illegal to sell fuel when one is not permitted to do so. However, we also advise members of the public to be wary of criminals who are now targeting cash and other valuables exposing victims to robberies,” he said.

According to police, on January 26, at 1am, Moyana was at the 148km peg along the Harare-Masvingo highway selling diesel. It reported that he was approached by three unknown men who were travelling along the same road seeking for diesel.

Moyana allegedly served the trio with 60litres of diesel before the suspects refused to pay for it. One of the suspects then pulled a pistol and demanded cash.

Moyana reportedly handed over R1000 and the robbers sped off towards Mvuma.