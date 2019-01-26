PSL unveils 2019 calendar

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has unveiled the 2019 calendar where the season has been scheduled to kick-off on March 30.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Most clubs have ramped up their pre-season preparations and they will have a month to polish up, with some having already finalised their squads.

Most are still jostling around in the transfer market, but the setting up of the date will see them finalising their player acquisition deals.

This was confirmed yesterday by the league’s spokesperson Kudzai Bare.

The season will start following the grounds committee’s inspection of stadia a month earlier, orientation of promoted clubs Manica Diamonds, Mushowani Stars, TelOne and returnees Hwange.

The PSL is also expected to hold its annual general meeting just before the big kick-off.

“The 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season is set to commence on Saturday March 30. In preparation for the start of the season, the PSL will conduct stadia inspections from January 29 to February 12. Further, an induction workshop for the newly-promoted PSL clubs will be held on February 8.

This is meant to equip the new clubs with knowledge on the operations of the league,” Bare said in a statement.

She said clubs were expected to have submitted their player registration documents by February 22 for player licences processing with the first Zifa transfer window closing a day after the league starts.

Fixtures will be released at a later stage.

Clubs have been busy on the market with champions FC Platinum, who are taking part in the Confederation of African Champions League having acquired the services of Lameck Nhamo, Godknows Murwira, Edmore Chirambadare and Perfect Chikwende.

Activity has been low at Ngezi Platinum Stars who have been hit by a player exodus with incoming coach Dutchman Erol Akbay expected to have landed in the country yesterday afternoon.

His assistants Cosmas Zulu and Tendai Chikuni have been in charge of pre-season preparations so far.

Another club that has been busy on the market is Chicken Inn, who have tied down Clive Augusto, Sipho Ndlovu and Brett Amidu, who however, remains a subject of a tussle with FC Platinum claiming the player is still in their books.

Coach Joey Antipas was also expected to jet in yesterday from Germany.

Triangle, who had a formidable season last year lost Nhamo and Phineas Bamusi to FC Platinum and Caps United respectively and have since signed Collins Dhuwa, who was on loan from Chicken Inn.

Highlanders have been the busiest club on the market and have so far snapped up former striker Prince Dube, Bukhosi Sibanda, Nqobizitha Masuku, Cleopas Kapupurika and utility player Mbekezeli Sibanda.

Peter Muduhwa has also extended his stay at the Bulawayo giants after playing hide and seek following the expiry of his contract on December 31 last year.

Bosso are also targeting Aces Youth Academy’s Russell Chifura, Zambian Peter Nyirenda and goalkeeper Wellington Muuya and Alfred Chiname.

Caps United grabbed Bamusi and former Highlanders’ duo of Gabriel Nyoni and Newman Sianchali and while Ronald Chitiyo is expected to return from injury.

Dynamos struggled last year, but are also hopeful of a good season this year and welcome back to their fold veterans Edward Sadomba, Archford Gutu and goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya.

The Harare giants are also assessing former TP Mazembe defender Peti Onedika Katako and have signed another Congolese Ngandu Mankala.

New boys Manica Diamonds is another club to watch this year.

They have brought on board Patson Jaure, Wisdom Mutasa, Marshal Mudehwe, Jorum Muchambo, Tafadzwa Dube, Pritchard Mpelele, Benjamin Marere and Charlton Munzabwa among others.