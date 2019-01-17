Professionalism secret to success: Pah Chihera

SONGSTRESS Tracy Pamhidzai Mbirimi, known by her stage name Pah Chihera, has said professionalism was her secret to success in the male-dominated music industry.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Runonzi Rudo hitmaker, who recently released her latest third 10- track album titled Haitongwi Nedemo told NewsDay Life & Style that it has not been easy to release three albums as she urged fellow female artistes to be strong and professional if they are to make it in their careers.

“As female artistes we must not use our bodies in anticipating to be on top, no, we have to work hard for our careers.

Life is not that easy for us as female artistes, but we just have to show that we are not pushovers to match our male counterparts,” she said.

“Being professional is the secret to success, because if we allow these men especially promoters to use us, they will use us and then dump us and you would therefore lose your significance.”

Pah Chihera has, however, bemoaned lack of support from promoters and financial constraints as the major challenges being faced by local female artistes in pursuit of their careers.

The songbird has promised videos off her latest album and more live concerts for her fans.