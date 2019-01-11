PPC, NGZ awards competition on cards

PREPARATIONS for the Pretoria Portland Cement’s PPC Imaginarium Awards, to be held in partnership with National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo are at an advanced stage, amid indications that there will be a workshop from January 22 to 23.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Similar workshops will also be held in Harare and Mutare between January 15 and 25 to allow all registered entrants for the PPC Imaginarium Awards the chance to participate and gain experience with the medium of concrete.

NGZ Bulawayo assistant curator, Clifford Zulu, confirmed the developments to NewsDay Life & Style.

“The gallery will hold a two-day studio-based workshop that will cover creative conceptual exploration and development techniques. It will give individual feedback sessions to refine their intended submission for the competition,” he said.

“The workshop will also give an introduction to concrete technologies and a showcase of ‘out of the box’ ways of making concrete objects. It will also cover different mould-making techniques using ordinary household materials and the individuals will get to know how to use admixtures and additives such as super plasticisers, accelerators, pigments and fibres.”

Zulu said the specialised workshop will focus on “Creative Concrete” and PPC Ltd and Chryso will be providing all material supplies for the workshop.

“Participants will also receive additional supplies after the workshop to assist them with making your entry piece for the PPC Imaginarium Awards,” he said.

The awards are meant to give emerging creatives a chance to showcase talent in six categories —film, fashion, jewellery, sculpture, architecture and industrial design.