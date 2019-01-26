‘Police torture 12-year-old to become witness’

POLICE in Chitungwiza allegedly beat up and tortured a 12-year old boy in order to coerce him to become a State witness in a case involving three men accused of public violence and looting at Chitungwiza Vehicle Inspection Depot, the court heard on Wednesday.

BY ALBERT MASAKA

Steven Sango (24), Sandurai Nyatete (20) and Spencer Mudzingwa (22) are being charged with public violence.

Their lawyer, Job Sikhala, on Wednesday told Chitungwiza magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini while making an application for discharge at the close of the State case that the evidence against his clients was “manifestly unreliable that no reasonable court should safely sit upon it.”

According to the State outline, the minor was seen coming out of the VID depot and was interrogated on why he had a VID stamp on his body.

He revealed to the court that the stamp was put on him by a dreadlocked man in jeans. The gallery was cleared as he led evidence and at no time did he implicate the accused.

According to court papers, on January 14, police officers and soldiers looking for suspects that had attacked ZRP Chitungwiza and VID Chitungwiza depot came across the minor who was exiting the depot in the company of Mudzingwa.

After they stopped, they noticed some stampings from the VID’s official stamp on the minor’s face and arms and at that moment Mudzingwa bolted away.

Police then interviewed the boy who said he was stamped by Mudzingwa, who was subsequently arrested, leading to the recovery of some of the looted property.

Vhitorini dismissed the accused’s application saying the trio had a case to answer.