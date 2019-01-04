No going back on Aids drug: Magaya

PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Walter Magaya says he has intensified research on his controversial HIV and Aids herbal remedy, Aguma, as he awaits government to test the drug’s suitability for public use.
BY XOLISANI NCUBE
Addressing journalists on New Year’s Eve, Magaya said after the decision to subject his Aguma herb to clinical trials through the Health ministry, he undertook a separate “further study and examination of the herb to ensure its effectiveness to cure HIV and Aids”.
“2018 has been a tremendous year for us as a ministry because we undertook very important projects such as the establishment of the marble factory and undertook a serious life-changing health study, which we are now waiting for our government to verify and approve,” he said.
“We did not rest after announcing the Aguma herb. Instead, we continued to do further research while we wait for the government to do theirs. They are yet to come and start; I don’t know why?”
The PHD Ministries leader, who commands a large following at his church, torched a storm late last year when he prematurely announced that he had found a herbal cure for HIV and Aids before seeking government clearance, leading to his arrest.
He was subsequently charged with contravening section 40(1) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act, which criminalises the distribution of unapproved medicines and misleading advertisement of such.
Government alleged that Magaya’s herb had not been tested by authorities for human use, implying he had no right to announce such a development without State approval.
Magaya said despite government’s slow pace in conducting research on the herb, he was not deterred in pursuing his vision of finding a cure for HIV and Aids.
Health minister Obadiah Moyo could not be reached for comment, as his mobile phone went unanswered.
Lizwi Alpha Ntuli
Advice to Walter Magaya: learn to keep your mouth shut. Don’t disclose your future plans because they will kill you if necessary.
eliasha
All we know is that recently you were caught on camera sucking a freezit and eating maputi thats what you will be remembered for in 2019 forget about the Aguma sideshow which you had hatched in a bid to rescucitate your waning financial base.
Tinevimbo Y
Keep it up Prophet. Aguma will heal the Nation from HIV/AIDS. Note that most Zimbabwean belittle the own Sons and Daughters. If Aguma was discovered by a Foreigner by now it was going to be accepted. Most of you people queue for foreign herbs at different outlets. WHY NOT ALLOWING AGUMA TO BE TREATED THE SAME. Please note: If Aguma proves to be effective Zimbabwe will earn more foreign currency even more than Gold. How many people are suffering from HIV/AIDS World wide? Wake-up Zimbabwe. Lets face the reality. Ma herb emaChaina hatinzwi kana muvhunzo kungoti mwana wevhu agona icho mhere iyo.
MBIRI KUNA JESO.
Ichokwadi
This is an intelligent observation TY. We tend to belittle ourselves than the foreigners, even from the less educated countries. Aguma will change the face of Zimbabwe, keep it up Magaya.
eliasha
you wis
Anne Bonongwe
We thank God for the vision he gave to doctor prophet Magaya we have all the faith that aguma will heal the nation and the entire world God bless you more PWM
prince
Thank you Dr Prophet W.Magaya for discovering the cure of Hiv / Aids we have suffered enough
nn
