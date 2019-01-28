New female CEO for Liquid Telecom Zambia

Telecoms group Liquid Telecom has appointed Susan M’kandawire Mulikita as chief executive officer of its Zambian unit to accelerate growth and market penetration across the country.

By Staff Reporter

Based in Zambia, Mulikita joined the company on January 14, 2019 and becomes the first female to join Liquid Telecom’s Southern Africa regional executive

leadership team as CEO.

She is also the first female CEO responsible for ICT in Zambia.

“This senior appointment marks an exciting new step in Liquid Telecom’s strategy to build Africa’s digital future,” Liquid Telecom’s Southern Africa regional chief executive officer Wellington Makamure said.

“Susan’s exceptional talent and experience will bring greater synergy to the Southern Africa region, and enable more customers to capitalise on Liquid Telecom’s connectivity, hosting, co-location and digital solutions portfolio — driving innovation and growth across the region. Susan’s appointment is particularly significant, as it demonstrates Liquid Telecom’s continued focus on diversity and inclusiveness, especially at a regional level.”

Mulikita has more than 20 years’ ICT experience, operating at a senior level for both private sector and public organisations. This includes Airtel, where

she was responsible for telecommunications and ICT law, policy, regulation and stakeholder management.

She is a graduate of the University of Zambia, having attained a Bachelor of Laws Degree there and a Master of Laws (ICT) from the Buckinghamshire New University in the United Kingdom.

Mulikita is also a qualified practitioner of Telecoms/ICT Policy, Law, Regulation and Management.

“This is an exciting time to be joining Liquid Telecom Zambia,” she said.

“The company offers a superior service at both carrier and retail level and is poised to compete successfully in the Zambian ICT and telecoms landscape.

“ I look forward to working collaboratively with our partners, government and other stakeholders to deliver innovative and compelling ICT and telecoms

services. I am also very pleased to join a brand that promotes equal opportunities and inclusive leadership at the highest levels of the organisation.”