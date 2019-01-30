Muzadzi faces prison over maintenance

Former Warriors goalkeeper Gift Muzadzi was yesterday sentenced to 70 days imprisonment after pleading guilty to failure to pay $1 050 maintenance fees for his minor child as ordered by the court.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Muzadzi appeared before magistrate Obedience Matare, who suspended his sentence and ordered him to pay $700 on or before February 22 this year.

The complainant is Muzadzi’s estranged wife, Angeline Makaita Muzadzi.

The court heard that on September 29, 2015 and at Harare Civil Court, Muzadzi was ordered to pay $100 per month maintenance for the upkeep of his minor child with effect from the same month.

Muzadzi, however, did not pay consistently, thereby accumulating arrears to the tune of $1 050 from June 30, 2017 to September 2018.

The court heard that Muzadzi only managed to pay $350 in the period.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.