Mutare man in dock for dating minor

A MUTARE shop attendant has been taken to court for dating and having sexual relations with a minor.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Tawanda Manhando (24), who is denying the allegations, appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe yesterday, who will make his ruling on the matter on Friday.

It is the State case that sometime in October 2018, the accused proposed love from the juvenile.

The two reportedly began their romance and Manhando invited the complainant to his house and the two had consensual sexual intercourse. The relationship continued until January this year. The matter came to light after the complainant’s parents got a tip-off and started to investigate.

Sometime in January, the complainant came home late and when quizzed on her whereabouts, she told her parents she was having a love affair with Manhando and that they had been intimate three times. They made a complaint to the police, leading to his arrest.