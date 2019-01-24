Musona move delights Sunday

WARRIORS coach Sunday Chidzambga is delighted to see Warriors captain Knowledge Musona playing again after a lengthy period without getting game time.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The striker switched from Anderlecht to basement club Sporting Lokeren in the Belgian top flight a week ago in search of more playing minutes, having endured a frustrating spell at his parent club where he struggled to hold down a place in the first team.

At Anderlecht where he joined at the start of the season from KV Oostende, he made just two starts in eight appearances from 21 league matches, scoring once.

His fortunes look to be changing at the new club as he played the whole match in his debut, which they unfortunately lost 4-1 at AS Eupen, a result that left them stuck in the relegation zone.

This was only the second time that the former Kaizer Chiefs and Hoffeinheim player had started and finished a league game this term.

Although Musona had a debut to forget at Lokeren, what pleases Chidzambga the most is that his star player is at least now getting some game time.

Zimbabwe host Congo Brazzaville on March 24 in a decisive 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier and the veteran coach will need all his players to be firing on all cylinders for them to stand a good chance.

Chidzambga said it was important for his players to be playing regularly for their respective clubs ahead of the qualifier.

“Musona’s decision to transfer to a team that gives him game time is the best move he made. It’s good for him and the country. It’s important for players to be playing regularly for their clubs and in the case of Musona, I am very happy for him. We have a very big match coming up and any coach would want all his players to be both physically and mentally ready,” Chidzambga said.

The Warriors coach also said he would be monitoring a number of players who are struggling to get game time and is hoping that they get involved for their respective clubs before the crucial tie.

Besides Musona, many other regular Warriors players are either struggling to get game time at their respective clubs, or have lost form terribly.

The Warriors gaffer said he would be monitoring the involvement of his players at the clubs and might be forced to make some adjustments to the squad if some of the players continue to struggle for game time.

Midfielder Kuda Mahachi was dropped for the last Warriors Afcon qualifier in November last year away to Liberia due to lack of game time at Orlando Pirates, and he has done little since then to warrant a call-up to the national team.

“Ideally, we didn’t want to make major changes to the team. We just wanted to retain the players that have played in the qualifiers we have played to date and possibly make one or two changes. However, if some players are not playing by the time we name the squad, we might be forced to make some changes. We will keep monitoring the situation,” Chidzambga said.

It is Tino Kadewere, the villain in the game against Liberia after missing numerous chances, who is actually doing well at his French Ligue 2 side Le Havre, compared to the other Warriors forwards.

The former Harare City man, voted the best player at his club in December, is likely to play a big part for the Warriors against Congo, where Zimbabwe will be needing at least a point to seal a ticket to the Afcon finals set to be staged in Egypt later this year.