Mukanya to wrap up tour

UNITED STATES-BASED Chimurenga music veteran, Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo is set to perform his final farewell gigs at Murombedzi in Zvimba, before wrapping up his national peace tour at his rural home in Guruve this weekend.

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA/SIMBA SITHOLE

Mukanya, who has been in the country since last December, holding a series of peace shows countrywide, will first perform at Club 99 in Lochinvar tonight before heading to Mutongerwa Hotel tomorrow.

On Sunday, the Mamvemve hitmaker will first attend Tuku’s burial before staging his last show of the tour at Guruve Royal Council, where he will perform from 8pm until 6am the following day.

The Murombedzi show was organised by Mutongerwa Hotel manager, Margret Mutongerwa, and will be supported by another top artiste, Progress Chipfumo, who commands a huge following.

Mutongerwa told NewsDay Life & Style that they were excited to be part of Mukanya’s last rites in the country as he wraps up his peace tour that has seen him perform around the country since December last year.

“We are very happy to be hosting Mukanya on his last show here in Murombedzi and we are inviting everyone to come and watch his last performance,” she said.

She said apart from his performance at Guruve Royal Council from 3pm on Sunday to 4am the following Monday, Mukanya will also take the opportunity to bid farewell to his family.

“Mapfumo will also be performing in Guruve, his home area, to give farewell to his family, friends and relatives. Chiefs will also be there to watch his last performance,” Mutongerwa said.

Sungura kingpin, Alick Macheso, however, has cancelled his Bindura show, which was scheduled for Saturday at Tendai Hall in honour of Tuku.

Macheso’s publicist Tich Makahamadze confirmed the development and said they had moved the show to February 23.

“As Orchestra Mberikwazvo band, we have cancelled our Bindura show this weekend since we are mourning our music legend, Oliver Mtukudzi. The show will be held next month,” Makahamadze said.