Mudimu wins award

COVENTRY — Cefn Druid’s Alec Mudimu has claimed the coveted prize of Zimbabwe Young Achievers ‘Sports Personality of the Year (ZYA)’.

CefnDruid

ZYA was created to celebrate the talent Zimbabweans are demonstrating in the United Kingdom.

At an awards evening in Coventry, Alec was awarded his prize. He later thank everyone who voted for him saying: “I want to thank everyone who took time out to vote and support me, this is amazing! It’s not all been rainbows and flowers, my close people will know the hard work that has gone into making this year great. Thank you again”

The talented midfielder has been a regular in the Huw Griffiths’ starting XI since he joined the team, and his quality in the pitch secured him regular call ups to the Zimbabwe National Team as well as links with league sides in England.

Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Alec on this award. We’re happy that his hard work and determination on and off the pitch has been recognised.