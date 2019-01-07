Miss Tourism pageant preps on course

THE license holder of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe pageant, Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda, said they were going to start preparations for the 2019 pageant early.

BY NKULULEKO SIBANDA

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style last week, Mpofu-Sibanda said they were on the verge of finalising the details of this year’s theme, which would be announced at the end of this month.

“We have been working flat out to ensure that when we come into the New Year, all will be in place so that we start working on the Miss Tourism pageant on time. I am happy to note that we are on course and happy to advise that at the end of this month, we will be able to then unveil the new theme for the 2019 edition,” she said.

The Fingers Modelling Academy director, Mpofu-Sibanda, said they would be working with mainly the same regional licence holders, save for one or two provinces where there were new players that were set to come on board for this year’s edition.

“I am happy to note that most of the provincial licence holders have remained on board as this will help us start off from the level we ended last time and improve in areas that might need some improvements. Continuity is important in some of these events,” she said.

The country’s top tourism ambassador, reigning queen Tafadzwa Jaricha, is also set to leave for the Miss World Tourism pageant slated for December, said Mpofu-Sibanda.

“As we were unable to send our queen to the Miss World Tourism last year because we felt she was still not yet ready to be at the grand stage, we are hopeful that in December she would be ready,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mpofu-Sibanda said about 24 models from her academy, who have been undergoing training since last year, would be graduating in February.

“Our modelling class of 24 students at Fingers Modelling Academy will be graduating at the beginning of February. We have, among them, school leavers, university students, and aspiring business people who have decided to learn one or two life lessons that come as part of the modelling syllabus,” she said.

The license holder dispelled the notion that models were only trained for the ramp.

“When we groom people at these trainings, we do not do it for the ramp alone. We endeavour to empower them for the challenges that they are bound to encounter in all the spheres of life,” she said.

Mpofu-Sibanda, who is also a stage and television drama actress, said she would be featuring in a number of productions on the small screen within and outside Zimbabwe.

“There are a few productions that I will be featuring in this year. Two of them have been produced for Zambezi Magic on DSTV, while there are some productions that might be showing on local television. It looks like it is going to be a busy year for me,” she said.