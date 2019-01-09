Mind Games for Golden Fox Awards

LOCAL award-winning thriller Mind Games has been nominated for the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival’s (CICFF) second annual Golden Fox Awards set for Calcutta, India this month after it was nominated the Best Narrative Feature in 2017.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Each month, over 50 films from different categories are selected and at least one per category is rewarded. All the monthly winners automatically qualify for the prestigious Golden Fox Awards and annual live screening gala.

The glamorous red carpet event will be held on the second day of the gala that is slated for January 16 and 17 at Rotary Sadan.

Mind Games director and producer Charles Mawungwa — who will attend the festival alongside his wife Thandie — said he was humbled that the production continued to attract international recognition.

“This has given me the strength to work extra hard and produce more and better films. I am so humbled,” he said.

CICFF chairperson Shailik Bhaumik said the festival aims to unite filmmakers and link them to several opportunities that would subsequently bring a distinctive identity to the film industry.

Around 150 films from across the world will be screened during the two-day event to be graced by hundreds of filmmakers, producers and distributors from 70 countries.

Mind Games, which unties the complexities of human thought and emotion, has scooped an array of awards at various films awards since its release.