Meeting won’t stop strike: Teachers

GOVERNMENT will today face off with its restive workers in a last-minute ditch to stifle a proposed nationwide civil servants’ strike, but teachers unions yesterday vowed to go ahead with the industrial action as scheduled.
BY EVERSON MUSHAVA
The meeting takes place at a time striking doctors are also meeting to decide their next course of action after government failed to break their month-long industrial action.
This was after government made a few more concessions at the weekend, but representatives of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association refused to counter-sign the agreement before consulting their membership.
Teachers have threatened a crippling strike when schools open for the first term tomorrow, demanding to be paid in United States dollars or at least $3 000 local currency, among other demands.
Shaken by the prospect of a looming crippling strike, acting Labour and Social Welfare minister July Moyo on Friday invited all public servants’ unions and four fellow Cabinet ministers to today’s crunch meeting with union leaders.
Besides the Ministry of Labour, ministries of Finance, Primary and Secondary Education, Higher and Tertiary Education and the chairperson of the Public Service Commission will also attend the meeting.
Most teachers’ unions, however, yesterday said they would go ahead with the industrial action with the unions’ umbrella body, the Apex Council, saying the meeting would determine their next course of action.
Apex Council secretary-general David Dzatsunga said the civil servants’ umbrella body would consult its members on the next move after the meeting, adding that they would not stop individual unions from making independent decisions.
“We have agreed that every other action will be premised on today’s meeting with the five principals [ministers] from our employer,” Dzatsunga said.
“The decision to go for a strike comes from the members. Some unions can unilaterally declare a job action if that is what their membership has proposed. That will not necessarily be the position of the Apex Council. The apex body will sit down and make an apex position.”
He said the Apex Council has already advised government that their members may not be able to report for work because they were incapacitated due to the increased cost of living that has eroded their earnings.
The meeting would be first this year after the National Joint Negotiating Council met on December 7 last year, where Apex Council leaders walked out in protest after failing to get satisfactory answers from their employer.
Obert Masaraure, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union Association of Zimbabwe president said his union would send a representative to the meeting, but that would not stop preparations for tomorrow’s proposed strike.
“The strike will go ahead. Teachers will not attend the preparatory meetings today and will not report to work on Tuesday. The only thing that can stop us from going on strike is a reflection of US$ salaries in our accounts,” Masaraure said.
He accused government of exhibiting a contemptuous attitude when dealing with civil servants.
Zimbabwe Progressive Teachers’ Union president Takavafira Zhou also said the meeting would not stop the job action, but an increment of their salaries would do.
“Our salaries are enough to take us to work for two days. We are deliberating the two days we should report to work and the three we should stay at home. We are very clear about that. The purchasing power parity of our salaries can no longer allow us to do so. We cannot subsidise our employer,” Zhou said.
The largest teachers’ union, the Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta), at the weekend announced that its members would start their strike action tomorrow, regardless of the outcome of today’s meeting.
Zimta president Richard Gundani said: “Talking won’t capacitate teachers. They need money. The strike is going ahead”
Blackman
Some people deserve to be beaten to pulp plis musatifungidze mweya wakare isu tawe mu new dispensation,we say no to politically sponsored strikes,ngatiwake nyika
Mherekiya
Politics dzabva kupi apa VaBlackman? Isn’t it true that the cost of a trip by kombi has risen from 50 cents last year to $2 bond this year? It simple means that where $2 was enough for four trips, it is now enough for just one trip. Therefore, proportionately, where the civil servants could afford to go to work 4 days/week, they can now only manage to go 1 day/week.
eliasha
I see a political hand here were these organisations are being pressured to join the doctors so that there will be proper parallysis in the whole civil servants but if the law is not being followed everyone just need to be FIRED as we have hoardes of equally quallified people in those fields but with no work and sitted at home, its high time a riot act is read as some of the demands by these organisations are outrageous even their members are shocked how they are coming up with some of the numbers.
Mherekiya
why do we have qualified workers with no work? Don’t you something wrong with this Mr eliasha? Lets face the facts: goods and services have quadrupled in price in bond note terms, but the salaries of civil servants have remained stagnant. It simply can’t work. ED zvaramba chete, chinozikamwa hapana.
eliasha
Zvinhu hazvisati zvaramba remember Rome was not built in a day, the reversals of the damage done by the previous regime are going to be painful to the geberal populace and if you following current developments nursing posts have been unfrozen so are teaching posts and so forth it means financial reserves are now building up unlike in the past and very soon in April 2019 the Finance Minister said he will work on the new salary structures for all civil servants, what more can you ask for in a record 6 months.
MAN KENYA
Well, though daggers have been drawn, the teachers should stop speaking preemptively.
The government on the other hand should not squander the opportunity flexing its political muscle.
It has to show its commitment by offering a certain ‘affordable’ percentage increment of the teachers’ salary demand in a ‘willing buyer- willing seller’ engagement depending on the current economic status. The usual rhetoric will only make things mutate into a deeper crisis.
Dumela
Ngaadzingwe masaskamu!!!
Mherekiya
Munozodzigona differentiation ne integration here vana Dumela? Musaita sa vaChiwengwa vanofunga kuti kugonana kuridza pfuti is the wholesome qualification required for all professions.
Gatsi
Saka if they hv reached a position already why attend the meeting, ngavatiitire mushe
Tekimo
That is why ma dialogue acho ose ariku failure coz vanhu havadi kusangana pakati. Kana munhu achitengesa shirt lets say ye$10 anoiita $14 because anoziva kuti customer icha negotiator yosvika pa$10. MaTeacher anoziva kuti Gvt ichti huyai tiite negotiate, saka mari yataugwa nema teacher iyo ngavataurirane vosangana pakati neGvt. Cause for sure yakawandisa, looking at another angle, yavarikutimbira currently haichaitewo zvekare. Garai pasi mosangana pakati zvinakire maparties ose. Simple.
Maphozho Saruchera
Those interested in politics should just join exciting political parties or form their own, there is not need for politics in our education. How can a sane person declare that even after the meeting they will strike before knowing the outcome of same? Why worst govt’s time attending the meeting if your handlers want you to strike? While we are at that – teachers should know that there are plenty of overqualified people willing to take up their post – handei tione.
Wezhira Wezhara
Some union leaders behave as politicians for sure. Where in Zimbabwe can a Teacher’s salary be enough to take him or her to work for just two days in a week? Take for example a teacher who works in Harare but stays in Chitungwiza. He or she will folk out $4 to and from work everyday. Teachers work from Monday to Friday meaning to say they work +/- 20 dyas per month. This will give us +/-$80 bond notes for transport. They get over $100 in transport allowance. Yes I agree prices of commodities have increased but please use realistic exapmles when you make demands. Most teachers, barring various voluntary deductions earn +/$500 per month (net). If I was the employer I would propose a minimum net of +/-700 for them just to cushion the cost of living but they should not be used by politicians masquerading as Union leaders.
Praise Eulogy
Action has to be taken
Sinyo
So long as the government continues to bed-feather lavish life styles of Executives Chiefs and Warvets at the expense of other civil servants who it is forcing to accept below poverty line salaries. Threats and killings are naive and will not work time is up government realises every citizen of this country is entitled to a better living.
Tatenda
Teachers are no longer negotiating in good faith. Why demonstrate at the same time agreeing to a meeting? These unions have simply turned into political activist groups
Diaspora
Its called negotiating in bad faith. The teachers have taken a position and as such there should be no further negotiations. Its hard not to wonder what is behind this stance.
Are the teachers’ salaries ‘enough’ based on the prevailing economic conditions? Definitely not.
tmutekwe@uzlib.uz.ac.zw
Workers of Zimbabwe should collectively come up with one firm solution. Unless this clueless government does away with its disfunctional Bearer Bond Notes the nation should now simply face a closedown. It is pointless to ask for a raise denominated in Bearer Bond Cheques/Notes because these mafiosi will simply print more of such hence fuelling hyper-inflation to beyond 2008 proportions. The problem with Zimbabwe is that it is led by mafia cartels that have dismally failed to learn from past mistakes. Mugabe’s blunders are simply replicated by Mnangagwa and Gono’s distractive tinkering with the financial system is just what Mangudya and Mthuli are doing too.Meanwhile the political leadership pays each other in US dollars and import their American fuel-guzzlers duty free whilst the povo is paid Bearer Bonds and legislated to pay US dollar import duty for their refurbished Ex-Japs. Its now a do or die situation.
Gift Mashoko
These teachers should act like professionals. Why are they acting like this. strike kuita sei kwacho. Ngavaende kubasa the Government knows their grievances and is looking into that. saka vari kuti ndivo vega ma civil servants here
Farai J Nhire
I believe , considering the current cost of living tha the pay of teachers needs to be increased but I disagree with their demand to be paid in us dollars. If there is enough evidence of political subotage, I would not mind if the ministry shuts down government schools for a year or so to give the new adminstration breathing space to recover. There is nothing new about government temporarily shutting down sections of government as a tactictal move. The current situation in the Us is a good example.
Toby
The national budget was proposed in USD not bond , so salaries and every aspect has to be in USD. How on earth shall a sane gvmnt propose a budget in a certain currency and pay in bond notes. Zvakanaka zvakadaro, the demands for salaries in usd are justified with the budget. Haungasakurisi vana vako munda wechibage wobva wavabikira sadza remhunga
matebele warrior
some of the commentators are either mentally dwaft or have a repressive thinking disorder.Teachers earn peanuts no matter how you do your calculations.A bus for a rural tacher is now $50.00 and one ‘s basic salary is $200.00.He goes to school today and come monethen and go back and come for next pay the janaury salary is finished.
Think accordingly you guys.
The govt of liars must be pushed to a corner
JjJ
Comment…teachers get 280 per month as basic salary,these are peanuts so for these goons to try to say the workers demands are political is evidence that the gvt has failed
Zvogwadza
Haiwawo. Whats good about a government shutdown? The example you give haitomboenderani nemahumbwe enyu emuZim. Breathing space to recover from what? Caused by who? ChiZanu chenyu chaparadza nyika, muri madofo ekupedzisira.
Letty Mabhena
Our teachers should not be misled by these bogus teachers’union leaders who are not negotiating in good faith.
My advice to the teachers is to shun these strikes and report for duty tomorrow. It is so painful when you get hoodwinked and ultimately lose your job.