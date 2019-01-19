Mawarire’s application dismissed

A HARARE magistrate yesterday dismissed an application challenging the remand for #This Flag leader Evan Mawarire, who is facing charges of subverting a constitutionally-elected government after he allegedly incited the public to join this week’s stayaway in protest against fuel price hikes.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Mawarire, who was represented by Beatrice Mtetwa and Tonderai Bhatasara, appeared before magistrate Lucy Mungwari, who remanded him to January 31 for a possible trial date. Mtetwa had challenged the activist’s placement on remand, saying he had committed no offence.

“Mawarire did not incite violence. It will be a nosedive by the judiciary arm of government to place the accused person on remand. It would be an abuse of court process to allow the State to place the accused on remand,” Mtetwa said.

She said it is a deliberate attempt by the State to subvert the will of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is trying to guarantee the right of the people by allowing freedom of expression.

However, magistrate Mungwari ruled that Mawarire’s conduct constituted an offence when he incited the public to boycott or stay away from work.

Mirirai Shumba appeared for the State.