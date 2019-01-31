Massive clean up at Chicken Inn

CHICKEN INN have offloaded six of their players, including former TP Mazembe forward Darryl Nyandoro and utility player Wellington Kamudyariwa, to make way for new arrivals as the Gamecocks continue to assemble a team set to challenge for honours this year.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Nyandoro was a regular player in the team last season, but it appears coach Joey Antipas feels the veteran striker will not offer him much in the campaign, while Kamudyariwa was used as a bit player.

Other players that have been deemed as excess baggage are Nicholas Muchadei, Fizwell Madhazi, Adrian Banana and Kudzai Chideu, having all failed to nail down a first team jersey in the team’s starting line-up.

Chicken Inn secretary-general Tavengwa Hara confirmed that the six players were now free agents after mutually parting ways.

“We have given these players the freedom to look for other clubs not because they are bad players, but it is unfortunate that their positions are currently oversubscribed in our team. We thank them for their contributions and we wish them well in all their endeavours from now onwards and hope that those that are coming on board will bring in valid input to our team,” he said.

“The coming season will be tough for us because right now we have new objectives and targets, hence we have to pull up our socks from the previous performance. The team has already begun its pre-season preparations and almost everyone at Chicken Inn is geared up for the oncoming season.”

The 2015 league champions, who have made public their desire to win the championship again this season, have been one of the busiest sides on the transfer market and this week, they robbed Dynamos of star Valentine “V11” Kadonzvo, who has been spotted at the team’s training ground.

V11 joins other former Dynamos players Brett Amidu and Panashe Mutasa who joined last week, while Phakamani Dube is reportedly on the verge of signing for the club.

Other new players that Chicken Inn have added to their roaster are Sipho Ndlovu from Bulawayo City, Clive Augusto from last year’s runner-up Ngezi Platinum and Malvin Gaki, who joined from Harare City.

The Ngezi Platinum trio of Donald Teguru, Tichaona Chipunza and Donovan Bernard are also heavily linked with the Gamecoks. They are likely to lose their star last season, Innocent Mucheneka, who is yet to report for duty.

Chicken Inn finished third on the log last season, but Antipas has vowed he will win the title this year to end FC Platinum’s dominance.