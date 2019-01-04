Mashumba joins Polokwane City

FOLLOWING a botched move to Algerian giants USM Alger in June last year, former Warriors and Jomo Cosmos striker Charlton Mashumba has joined Polokwane City, marking his return to the Absa Premier Soccer League.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Mashumba (25) joins Polokwane City on a three-year deal.

The move was confirmed by his former club, Jomo Cosmos on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Done deal @Jomo CosmosFC would like to wish Charlton Mashumba the best of luck as he joins @polokwane city on a three-year deal,” the official Jomo Cosmos Twitter handle reported.

Mashumba was instrumental in Jomo Cosmos’ promotion to the Absa Premiership in the 2014-15 season, scoring 17 goals in the First National Division, and went for unsuccessful trials in Portugal and Switzerland.

He returned to Jomo Cosmos in 2016, where he scored some important goals for the club.

In July 2016, when Jomo Cosmos was demoted, he joined Highlands Park on loan, but did not enjoy his stay at the club.

Mashumba was part of the Warriors Cosafa Cup squad in 2016 and has played for the Under-17 and Under-20 Young Warriors.

The Chitungwiza-born forward joins fellow Warriors’ goalkeeper George Chigova and striker Walter Musona at the club.