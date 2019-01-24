Manica Diamonds raid the market again

NEWLY-promoted premiership side Manica Diamonds continue to flex their financial muscle in the transfer market after adding five more new players to the 19 that they unveiled a fortnight ago.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The ambitious and well-resourced side announced five new squad members yesterday, including experienced goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube and Benjamin Marere.

Former Caps United defender Chalton Munzabwa is another big player who has also signed for the Luke Masomere-coached side.

Tatenda Chingondi, snapped from the second tier division and Stanley Ngala, who was with Bulawayo Chiefs last season, complete the list of the new arrivals.

Club chairperson Masimba Chihowa confirmed the signing of the new players, most of them with lot of experience playing in the top flight.

“l’m happy to announce that we have added five new players to our squad,” he said.

“We have good players in our squad and we have tried to maintain our average years of 22 to 23, but we realised we also need experience in the squad. We need players who have seen it all in the league.”

Veteran Dube is set to compete for the first team jersey with his former colleague at Caps United Jorum Muchambo and former Triangle goalkeeper Ashley Reyners, who also joined this month.

The 34-year-old Dube signed on a one year contract and is making a return to Manicaland after a stint with relegated Mutare City Rovers.

Marere helped Manica Diamonds gain promotion into the Premier League, but had been overlooked in the initial squad. But it appears Masomere has decided to recall the veteran winger who has previously played for Dynamos and Black Rhinos.

Manica Diamonds have targeted a top four finish in their debut season in the topflight and have been very busy on the transfer market.

Some of the prominent players that they have signed include Patson Jaure, Wisdom Mutasa, Marshal Mudehwe, Muchambo and Pritchard Mpelele.