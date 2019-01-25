Malon Tee courts Jamaican artistes

CHITUNGWIZA-BASED producer Malon Tee is set to release a riddim, which is aimed at uniting Zimbabwean and Jamaican dancehall artistes.
BY FARAI MATIASHE
The new riddim titled Kingston Way Riddim, a name inspired by Jamaica’s capital, features four Jamaicans, one Ugandan as well as Zimbabwean chanters Nutty O, Jah Bless, Kabiddah and King Labash.
Malon Tee, who started his music career in Mutare and gained fame in Harare with a string of popular riddims such as Defence Line and Good Over Evil, told NewsDay Life & Style that he wanted to take Zimdancehall to international levels.
“Uniting our own talented youths and internationally-recognised Jamaican artistes is a good start for the year 2019. I want to take Zimdancehall to a higher level,” he said.
Marlon Mureyani, whose production tag, Malon Tee, has become a household name in the country, said the riddim had opened a path for Zimdancehall artistes to Jamaica.
“This is the best experience for our own local artistes for their music to cross the seas straight to Jamaica. I am opening the way to Jamaica for Zimdancehall artistes,” he said.
Malon Tee said he was confident that Kingston Way Riddim would make waves in the famous streets of Jamaica.
