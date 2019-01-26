Mafios in court over protests, violence

FORMER Zanu PF Mashonaland Central chairperson Dickson Itai Mafios appeared at the Bindura Magistrates’ Court on Thursday facing charges of inciting violence during recent protests against fuel price hikes.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Mafios, who is brother to former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bindura magistrate Vongai Guwuriro, who remanded him in custody to Monday.

The State alleges that on January 15, Mafios approached a group of youths in Chiwaridzo and incited them to join the violent protests over fuel price hikes that rocked the country recently.

Mafio’s family members, who were in the court room, wept when he waved at them while being whisked away by prison officers.

He was represented by a Bindura lawyer Graciano Chapupu Manyurureni, while Clement Kuwanda represented the State.