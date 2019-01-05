Local artistes’ 2019 wish list

AS creatives waved goodbye to 2018 on entering the New Year, for some it marked the beginning of new things while for others it could be a continuation of where they left from the last season.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

On the other hand, some artistes are keen to meet the missed 2018 targets hoping for a better fortune this season.

NewsDay Weekender caught up with some of the artistes who shared their New Year resolutions. Below are the excerpts from the interviews:

Jah Prayzah



High-flying musician Jah Prayzah, speaking through his manager Keen Mushapaidze, said they planned to go even bigger in terms of growth in music as well as their business this year.

“The year 2018 was generally a good one. So as part of our 2019 resolutions, we do not only wish to grow individually and as a business, but also help brighten the future of the kids across the nation,” he said.

“We are sure the computer laboratory project that Jah Jah (Jah Prayzah) is undertaking in Uzumba (his rural area) will be completed in the first half of the year, as we seek to also contribute in making the world a better place.”

Plot Mhako

Jibilika founder Plot Mhako said he was optimistic about 2019 despite the prevailing economic challenges that are putting a strain on several creative projects, given the limited funding opportunities and an audience with less disposable incomes.

“While the New Year presents a new window for us, we are, however, excited to be ushering in a new two-year vision and strategy for the reorientation of the organisation that will see us create new programmes aimed at more creative development at grassroots level, more sustainability projects and a raft of changes to the team,” he said.

Tafadzwa Mukaro

Gospel singer Tafadzwa Mukaro said she was excited and hopeful about 2019 because 2018 was an amazing year.

“I am currently working on a video to my recent single, Makata. This year, I am planning to release a six-track album accompanied by a DVD. On the album, I will also include collaboration for the first time,” she said.

“I will give it all in all my productions to ensure the best quality so that we preach the gospel to all corners of the earth. I wish everyone a great year, where the peace, love, joy and goodness of God continue to reign in our lives.”

Carl Joshua Ncube

One of the country’s most-sought-after masters of jest, Carl Joshua Ncube, said this year he was taking control of his life and not letting the economy do the same to him.

“I am moving into a tent in a plan to start from scratch to buy a house. We have decided to only keep 51 items each and that is clothing, shoes, cables, chargers and adaptors,” he said.

Enisia Mushusha

United Kingdom-based talented Zimbabwean actress, dancer and choreographer Enisia Mashusha said her goal this year was to make a difference in people’s lives.

“Changing people’s lives is my goal this year and also refocusing on what I failed to do last year due to obstacles, and try by all means to work it out this year,” she said.

“We all have dreams, all we need to do is to keep pushing and to never give up, no matter the challenges we come across.”

Pah Chihera

Afro-jazz sensation Pah Chihera said this year, she would work hard to promote her brand.

“My approach this year is a bit different from the previous years, as I take my musical career to another level. I will also be releasing videos off my recently released album, titled Haitongwi Nedemo, recorded at Verenga Empire Entertainment, which I am signed to,” she said.

“We are going to be staging more shows across the country to reconnect with our loyal fans. We also promise some great collaborations. All we can say is watch this space.”

Bustop TV co-founder

Bustop TV co-founder and producer Lucky Aaroni said they would be exploring other exciting concepts to engage in throughout the year, as they would be creating new shows for Bustop TV.

“This year, we are going to be a bit radical and push the boundaries to entertain, inform, educate and provoke thoughts. We have already started working on our new web series, it is still in developmental stage,” Aaroni said.

Diamond Musica

Celebrated top rhumba outfit Diamond Musica leader Pitshou Lumiere said 2018 was a great year for the band as they combined their voices for a duet with music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.

“2018 was a very good year for Diamond Musica. We did get very good support from our rhumba patrons who have been always there for us. We managed to do a good collaboration with our living legend Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, releasing the song Bhutsu, which is doing very well on our local radios and abroad,” he said.

“We are looking forward so that 2019 delivers good music. We also intend to stage big shows for our supportive patrons.”

Selmor and Tendai

Talented music couple Selmor and Tendai Manatsa said they will be chasing fortune more than fame this year.

“We will not be taking a break, but will just continue from where we left from last year; working whenever we can find work,” Selmor said.

Peter “Young Igwe” Moyo

Sungura singer Peter “Young Ingwe” Moyo said: “This year, I will be working on my new album, and I am putting things together so that I will register my clothing line, with the aim of making it big.”

Diana Samkange

Afro-jazz songstress Diana “MaNgwenya” Samkange said she would be releasing her fifth album titled Kumandinde, and she is hoping to spend more time on tour around the world.