Latest: Govt moves civil service pay dates

ZIMBABWE has brought forward pay dates for its public sector employees in an attempt to appease the workers who were threatening to bring the government to a halt.

Doctors in the southern African country have been on strike for over a month in protest of poor working conditions.

Teachers and other civil service workers have also made notice of their intention to down their tolls as the cost of living continues to increase.

In a statement released late Wednesday Public Service Commission Chairman, Vincent Hungwe, said government stood ready to “discuss concrete proposals to support and capacitate public sector workers”.

The security sector together with the education sector and the health sector will be paid on January 14 while the rest of the civil service and pensioners will receive their salaries on Wednesday.