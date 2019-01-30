Khumbula rejoins Chapungu

FORMER Dynamos forward Patrick Khumbula has re-joined Air Force side Chapungu after spending two seasons at Northern Region Division One side, Blue Swallows.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Khumbula becomes Chapungu’s first acquisition ahead of the 2019 season set to commence in March, as the airmen seek to address their goal-scoring problems.

The 30-year-old forward returns to the Chapungu fold following unsuccessful loan stints at Central Region outfit Sheasham and Blue Swallows in the Northern Region.

Unlike other clubs that have been flexing their muscles to add new faces to their teams, Chapungu have been relatively quiet on the transfer market having retained the bulk of their players from last season.

Chapungu spokesperson Tawanda Zowa yesterday confirmed the return of Khumbula.

“So far we can only confirm Patrick Khumbula as the new arrival at Chapungu,” Zowa said.

“We hope that his experience will bring in more flair to our team as we target new strides in the coming season.

“We are currently having negotiations with a number of players from different clubs, but we will only announce them once we are done with the negotiations.”

The Gweru-based side lost one of their promising gems, Clive Rupiya, to giants Caps United.

Osborne Mukuradare has since returned to the capital following a below par expedition at Chapungu and is currently trying his luck at Dynamos, while Raphael Manuvire has been linked with a return to ZPC Kariba.

Coach Rodwell Dlakama has been linked with Eswatini Premier League, Mutsapha FC. Chapungu began their pre-season preparations last week under the guidance of Clemence Mugari.