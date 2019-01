Kenyans displaced by the hunt for al-Shabab fighters are too afraid to return home.

Article originally published by Aljazeera. Link:

Security has been stepped up across Kenya since al-Shabab gunmen attacked a Nairobi hotel complex this month, killing 21 people.

The crackdown is disrupting life – military and police checkpoints dot the road and due to the frequent stops and searches, a four-hour journey now takes a gruelling 10 hours.