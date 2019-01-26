Keep it up, good things are on the way!

FAITH is the evidence of things hoped for. Faith has the ability to see the invisible and to feel the intangible. It can conquer the “impossible”.

Motivation: STEVE NYAMBE

Who can believe this story? Who has an ear to comprehend it? Very few can, but you are one of those few. It will motivate you, leaving you convinced that there is a testimony behind every trial.

Tribulations and temptations happen for a reason and are not a sealed final stamp on your life. They signify something great harboured in your future. This story may sound impossible to believe, too hard to grasp and too big to swallow. But bit by bit, you will believe that such things happen.

In fact, that’s how things sometime happen. Remember whatever you plant, you will reap. If you plant a seed, you will reap a hundred fold of them.

A story is told of a certain pastor who went to his church one Sunday morning. Just before he was called to the pulpit to give his sermon, he took a chance to introduce an elderly guest pastor who had visited them.

The guest pastor rose up and without wasting much time he started narrating a story as part of his special greeting to the church. He said: “A father, a son and a friend of his son were sailing off the Pacific Coast. Suddenly they were blocked by a storm and were unable to get back to the shore.”

The blowing frightening winds had turned to be a real disaster. They were now in real danger. Although the father was an experienced sailor, he failed to cope with the challenge that lay ahead.

The trio was in danger, but only the father was a bit safe. Seeing that he was safe, the father wanted to rescue the two boys but he had to make a very important decision, and the decision could only help save one child.

The only thing that could be used to save the drowning children was a simple rope they had in the boat. The loving old father shouted to his son and said: “Son, I love you!”

Immediately, he threw the rope to his child’s friend who was now gasping for precious air. This elderly pastor couldn’t face the danger of having his son’s friend going to hell because he was not saved. So he decided to sacrifice his child and save his fellow.

In no time the child was now floating on the turbulent waters. On the other hand, his friend was now out of danger. Imagine the picture. It’s unbelievable!

Since the now deceased child was a believer, the father knew his son would step into eternity and meet his maker. But he could not bear the thought of his son’s friend stepping into eternity without Jesus.

The elderly pastor continued: “Therefore, how great is the love of God that he should do the same to us? I urge you to accept this offer to rescue you and take hold of the life line being thrown out to you in this service.”

After saying that, the old man then sat down. The host pastor rose and offered a short service.

In a short while, two boys went upfront and said, “that was a nice story, but I don’t think it was very realistic for the father to give up his son’s life in hope that the other would become a Christian.”

“Well you got a point there,” replied the old man.

“But I am here today to tell you this little story gives a glimpse of what it must have been like for God to give up his only son for me. You see, I was that father and your pastor is my son’s friend,” concluded the elderly guest pastor.

When this elderly pastor opted to save his child’s friend did he know what was going to happen in future? Small gestures of love shown today may not tell us what will become of tomorrow, but they surely point to something excellent.

Just as Mike Gafka said: “To be successful you must accept all challenges that come your way. You can’t just accept those you like.”

Challenges will come to you in different packages and proportions. They will be in diverse shapes and sizes. How can a day start and end without them popping through? How can the sun rise and set without them knocking your way?

“One thing I have learned is that no problem goes away on its own. For any human obstacle to be overcome there must be inner work,” noted Arthur Caliandro.

Keep pushing. Drive the nail hard. Nothing is impossible. Just today you may be down but that’s not your permanent place. Stretch a bit more, a little more effort is what is needed. Enjoy your day, start your week highly-energetic and greatly inspired. It can be done. Be blessed.