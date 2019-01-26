Jilted man torches girlfriend’s pigs

A JILTED Chipinge man torched a pigsty belonging to his ex-girlfriend in an arson attack and reduced her four pigs to ashes.

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

This was heard by Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware during the trial of Tafirenyika Hasha, who is facing charges of malicious damage to property.

He was remanded to January 28 on $100 bail for continuation of trial.

In his defence, Hasha said he had never set foot at Joyce Banda’s homestead, as there was a peace order barring him from doing so.

Prosecutor Sesekedzai Mayera told the court that Hasha and Banda, who is the complainant, were once lovers before she applied for a peace order against him because of his abusive behaviour.

Irked by her actions and for ending their relationship, Hasha allegedly went to Banda’s homestead in the same village at around 1am.

The court heard he was armed with an iron bar and went straight to the pigsty and set it on fire.

Banda was awakened by commotion at the pigsty. She alerted Enia Dziro and Munyaradzi Sungai, who stay with her at the homestead.

They took a torch and proceeded to the pigsty and discovered it was on fire. She shouted for help from other villagers and Hasha is said to have run away from behind the pigsty.

Banda identified him by the clothes he was wearing, which were familiar to her. She called for him to stop, but he disappeared into the night. He, however, left behind his iron bar, which was also known to Banda.

Four pigs and some stockfeed were burnt and the value of the damage was put at $800. A police report was made, leading to Hasha’s arrest.