ICSAZ, police launch forensic accounting diploma

THE Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSAZ) in conjunction with Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have launched a diploma in forensic accounting to aid the one-year policing diploma which has been rendered ineffective due to the ever-increasing cases of white collar crime.

BY LISA TAZVIINGA/CLOUDINE MATOLA

Speaking during the launch of the new programme on Thursday, ZRP Deputy Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba said an upgrade in policing was necessary in order to deal with the modern day criminals.

“The one-year recruit training curriculum and other courses offered at the Police Staff College covers basic accounting principles, but they fall short in enabling police investigators to detect, interpret and gather evidence relating to white collar crimes,” Mutamba said.

“Nowadays, criminals have become shrewd and complex in their operations, we remain alive to the fact that criminal sophistry and inventiveness continue to sour and this calls for any level-minded police organisation to empower its members to outwit criminal machinations.”

ICSAZ president Letitia Gaga said: “The course was designed with precision to impart the right skills and knowledge so that our officers are able to keep pace with crimes being committed in today’s business world.”