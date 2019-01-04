Hornets to decide coach’s fate

Inform Harare City Hornets are on the verge of parting ways with newly-appointed head coach Samuel Mutsvanga, whose contract ran out last year.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Club chairperson Sunny Mbofana told NewsDay Sports that they would have a meeting today to decide the coach’s fate.

“His (Samuel Mutsvanga) contract expired on December 31, 2018. The executive is sitting today and this issue will be discussed. As usual, we will make assessments, look at recommendations and take a decision” he said.

Mutsvanga replaced Langton Moyo, who had finished last season in second position behind Foxes in the Harare Basketball Association (HBA) league.

He took over from Moyo, who left the Harare City Council-owned team after a hugely successful two-year spell, during which he won the national championships and some international tournaments.

Ever since Hornets roped in Mutsvanga’s services, they have not tasted defeat.

They currently sit at the top of the Harare Basketball Association (HBA) League.

While Mutsvanga’s fate is yet to be decided, assistant coach Mike Nhira has been taking the team through their drills.

The HBA league resumes this weekend after taking a break for the festivities.

Fixtures

Women: Vixens Vs JBC, Arcadia Bucs Vs Hornets Development, HLF Raiderz Vs Black Rhinos Hornets Developmental Vs Harare City Hornets, G. Academy Vs Mabvuku, FML Vs Greenstars

Men: JBC Vs Hustlers, Harare City Hornets Vs GV Rockets, Arcadia Bucs Vs Cameo, HLF Raiderz Vs Black Rhinos, Cheetahs Vs Foxes