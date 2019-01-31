Harare Rugby League Under-21 Championship continues

THE battle for the 2019 Harare Rugby League Under-21 Championship is set to continue on Saturday with defending champions XP Horns and Old Georgians hoping to maintain their good start to the season.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

The two posted dominant wins in the opening round of the competition last week.

Old Georgians were the biggest winners of the opening round after a crushing 118-0 defeat of Yadah to top Group B, while in Group A, XP Horns were equally dominant after posting a 97-0 win over Mufakose.

After making an early statement, the two sides who both top Group A and Group B will be eager to continue with their fine start with Old Georgians taking on Mbare at Alex Sports Club, while XP Horns will battle it out against Mutare Sports Club at the University of Zimbabwe.

The standout fixture from Group A will see Harare Sports Club, who will be hoping to get their campaign back on track after succumbing to a 77-0 defeat to Pitbulls, taking on the unbeaten University of Zimbabwe Stallions at the University of Zimbabwe Grounds.

The only women’s fixture scheduled for the day will see Domboshava-based Zimbiru take on Hatcliffe in a Harare north derby.

Zimbiru are on a high after beating XP Horns Ladies in a great exhibition of running rugby last Saturday.

Harare Rugby Board secretary Shingi Vere said this weekend’s matches will be hosted at two venues, namely Alex Sports Club and University of Zimbabwe in an effort to attract more spectators.

“Round Two will see fixtures hosted at two venues, Alex Sports Club and University Of Zimbabwe. The aim with using fewer venues is to encourage the pooling of fans, to create a festival atmosphere as we try increase the local rugby supporter/spectator base,” Vere said.

“We encourage friends, families, sports lovers and the public at large to come out and support these young men and women. A lot of exciting rugby is ahead of us.”

Harare Rugby League Under-21 Championship Round 2 fixtures

At Alex Sports Club: Zimbiru v Hatcliffe (0930), Yadah v Old Hararians (1000), Mbare v Old Georgians (1130), Southern City v Ancient City (1300), Alex Sports Club v Mabvuku (1430)

At University of Zimbabwe: Old Hararians v XP Horns (9:30am), Mufakose v Hatcliffe (10am), Chitungwiza v Pitbulls (1130), XP Horns v Mutare Sports Club (1pm), Harare Sports Club v University of Zimbabwe (2:30pm)