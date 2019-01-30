Harare proposes service charges hike

Harare City Council has announced plans to review upwards its’ service charges for leases and building inspection, but not for refuse collection and water supply.

BY STAFF REPORTER

The proposed tariffs are expected to be tabled at a special council meeting scheduled for this week, a development that could result in rentals by estate agents and private players.

Council spokesperson Michael Chideme confirmed the development, but said it would only come into effect once councillors give a nod to the proposal.

“It’s a proposal subject to the approval by special council. But we will not increase charges for essential services because we realise that those are basics that people need every day,” he said.

“All that we are under pressure to increase now are the on-demand services like the fees for the waiting list and other attendant fees.”

Chideme said council should make use of its assets to raise funds for service delivery.