Guruve Marimba still to dance with China

GURUVE Marimba dance group — winners of the annual Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival 2018 — are still to dance their way to China as part of their winning package as the organisers are still tying up some loose ends ahead of the trip.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

DreamStar Zimbabwe Talent Show partnered with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and Zimbabwe Traditional Dance Association (ZNTDA) to commemorate Chibuku Neshamwari’s 55th anniversary.

The 15-member group from Mashonaland Central province booked the ticket to China after beating nine other provincial champions during last year’s final edition of the annual Chibuku Neshamwari Dance competition bankrolled by Delta Beverages and co-ordinated by NACZ.

DreamStar Zimbabwe spokesperson, Tinashe Kitchen, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that they were still finalising the details of the trip.

He said they were committed to flying Guruve Marimba to China as part of their wining package.

“Nothing has changed. We are still committed to fulfilling our pledge. The Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival winners will be travelling to China. It’s only that we are still seeking to finalise some outstanding issues before we can travel at some point this year,” he said.

DreamStar Zimbabwe Talent Show is organised by Chinese Federation of Zimbabwe (CFZ).

As part of the deal, CFZ and its partners pledged to fly the winners to China for a cultural dance exhibition programme on top of their $7 000 winning package.

ZNTDA vice-president Edison Museka said they were confident that the wining group was going to raise the country’s flag high, performing the indigenous dance in China.

“We are happy that the Guruve Marimba Dance are going out there as our ambassadors to showcase what Zimbabwe is like in China,” he said.

Several winners of the show have been given an opportunity to travel to China on cultural exchange tours.