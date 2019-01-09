Freddy to ‘anoint’ Baba Harare launch

Musician Baba Harare has turned to Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder Tapiwa Freddy to anoint his third 10-track album set for launch this Friday at Foodnest Restaurant, Longcheng Plaza Mall in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Famed for his “spiritual spectacles”, the man of cloth will be the guest of honour at the launch, which will also be graced by artistes, among them Peter Moyo, Terry Mbofana and Chief Hwenje Shumba.

The new offering, Ramba Wakadzvanya, is a follow-up to Baba Harare’s breakout album Minamato Yarasta, that carries the blockbuster track The Reason Why — popularly known as Hat Dzemurara.

Baba Harare told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the stage was now set for the album launch, urging fans to come in their numbers for the pomp and funfair.

“We are happy that preparations for the launch are going well and according to script. I urge fans to buy their tickets, which are going for $10 on time, to avoid the last minute rush,” he said.

Baba Harare said he has maintained the Jit sound on the latest album that has seen him win the hearts of many.

The songs on the album were produced by Maselo, Oskid and Tman and include Sirivia, Ramba Wakadzvanya, Sadza Nebhinzi, Gama Ukande, Zvakanaka Mambo, Bhinya iBhinya, Gure and Mafuta.

Meanwhile, Freddy, who has also done music, said he would use the event as a tool for evangelism.

“Baba Harare did a unique thing in that he wants to dedicate his project to God by inviting a man of God to his album launch. Surely, God will see his music through. What persuaded me to be a part of the event is the inclusion of two gospel songs on his album,” he said.