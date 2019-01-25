FC Platinum, Chicken Inn clash over player

A FRESH wrangle has erupted between Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum and Chicken Inn looms after the former allegedly signed a player who is still contracted to the Gamecocks.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Two weeks after FC Platinum announced the arrival of Chikwende, it has turned out that the midfielder has a running contract with Chicken Inn, expiring in December next year.

NewsDay Sport is in possession of a copy of the contract signed by Chikwende on January 1, 2019 at Chicken Inn.

A well-placed source at Chicken Inn yesterday said the platinum miners had not used proper channels to acquire the midfielder.

The source also said the midfielder, who spent last season at Bulawayo Chiefs, has a running contract with Chicken Inn.

“Perfect Chikwende signed a two-year contract with Chicken Inn. It came as a surprise that he had been signed by FC Platinum as well.

“It’s sad that the two clubs also had a similar problem with Lawrence Mhlanga.

“They (FC Platinum) might have been deceived by the player that he is a free agent when he is not, but it is not good for a big institution like them not to do enough research before signing on a player.”

In 2016, FC Platinum signed defender Mhlanga from Chicken Inn though he had a running contract with the Gamecocks.

For a full season, the towering defender was frozen out as the ownership battle between the two clubs raged.

The matter was resolved, but the player lost a considerable amount of game time.

Other players that caused rifts between FC Platinum and Chicken Inn include Francis Tizayi and Hardlife Murindi.

With Chicken Inn having announced the capture of midfielder Brett Amidu, it has also been claimed that the former Dynamos star still has another year on his contract with FC Platinum.

Amidu spent the last half of last season at Dynamos and has vowed that he would not return to the Zvishavane-based side where he struggled for game time.