Evan Mawarire remains caged

#THISFLAG leader Evan Mawarire, who is detained at the Harare Remand Prison on charges of trying to subvert a constitutionally-elected government, will have to wait to know his fate after his application for bail was again postponed to tomorrow.

BY CHARLES LAITON

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi yesterday postponed Mawarire’s matter following an application by the Prosecutor-General (PG)’s Office, seeking postponement of the matter on the basis that it had received the application late and had not had time to file a response.

“Respondent (State) seeks postponement of the matter to Friday January 25. The reason being that the application was served on the respondent very late yesterday (Tuesday) and as such, there was not enough time to prepare a response,” PG’s Office representative Mirirei Shumba said, before Justice Chitapi granted the application by consent.

Mawarire is being charged with contravening section 22(2) (a) (iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act or in the alternative being charged with inciting public violence as envisaged under section 187(1) (b) as read with section 36(1) (a) of the code.

However, in his application, the cleric maintained his innocence, challenging the State to prove if his utterances were in any way close to inciting violence or an attempt to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.