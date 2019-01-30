Econet to stimulate employment in Bulawayo

Econet Wireless will set up the centre of its energy subsidiary in the City of Bulawayo to provide employment opportunities in the city, Econet Energy CEO Norman Moyo, has said.

by Ruvimbo Muchenje

In a statement, Moyo said the initiative was a directive from the group CEO Mr Masiyiwa.

“ … at the direction of the Group Chairman Mr Strive Masiyiwa, the company is setting up in Bulawayo to try and stimulate employment opportunities in Zimbabwe’s second largest city,” said Moyo.

Econet Energy has been operating as Distributed Power Africa since its inception last year.

Distributed Power Africa is a renewable energy solutions company that seeks to ensure that businesses and a few homes have access to affordable and efficient green energy at zero startup cost.

“… the company launched in Zimbabwe last year , it has already developed hundreds of sites including base stations for Econet, offices and factories as well as a few homes,” said Moyo.