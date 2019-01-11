Dynamos seal Sadomba deal

HARARE giants Dynamos completed the signing of veteran forward Edward Sadomba on Wednesday as they seek to bolster their squad ahead of the start of the new campaign.

By Sports Reporter

Sadomba, who has played in North Africa and the Middle East, was an influential member of the Dynamos side that reached the semi-finals of the African Champions League in 2008 under the guidance of David Mandigora.

And the 35-year-old is expected to play a key role in Dynamos’ quest to win the championship after four years of poor showing.

The forward brings a wealth of experience, having played for Sudanese giants Al Hilal, United Arab Emirates Pro League side Ittihad Kalba and Libyan top-flight outfits Al Ahly Benghazi and Al Ahly Tripoli.

Sadomba also top-scored in the prestigious CAF Champions League to win the Golden Boot in 2011 while playing for Sudanese giants Al Hilal. The following year, he also emerged top goalscorer in the CAF Confederations Cup tournament.

Apart from Sadomba, Dynamos have also signed former Yadah FC goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro, while former Hobro Ik forward Tanaka Chinyahara is also close to signing.

Chinyahara trained with Dynamos last season under the guidance of Lloyd Mutasa as he sought to be registered for the campaign. However, Chinyahara, a product of Kaizer Chiefs juniors, could not be registered after it emerged he still had a running contract with Hobro Ik.

He is now expected to be part of the Dynamos family this term as he is now a free agent.

The Glamour Boys are also understood to have signed two Congolese internationals, central defender Mbiyavhanga Wombo and striker Ngandu Mankala.

Wombo has been playing in the Democratic Republic of Congo, turning out for TP Molunge in the elite division before they were relegated last season, while Mankala turned out for local division one side Green Fuel, where he finished as the leading goalscorer.

Dynamos were also expected to extend the contracts of some of their players, including diminutive winger Valentine Kadonzvo, Tawanda Macheke, Kudzanayi Dhemere, and Tatenda Muringani.

Former Triangle forward Hillary Bakacheza is, according to sources, set to be signed today alongside former Monomotapa and Triangle forward Nelson Meson.

Dynamos insist they are building a strong squad to fight for honours in the upcoming season after a dismal performance last term, where they ended fighting relegation.

However, some of the players they had last season, who include Quality Kangadze, Godfrey Mukambi and Phakamani Dube, are understood to be leaving the Harare giants.