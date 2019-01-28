Dlakama dumps Chapungu?

CHAPUNGU coach Rodwell Dlakama has reportedly joined relegation-threatened Eswatini Premier League side Matsapha United, leaving the Air Force of Zimbabwe side stranded.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The former Zimbabwe national Under-17 team coach took over Chapungu halfway through the season from Tendai Chikuni to help the Gweru-based side survive relegation following an indifferent start to the season.

They ended the season on 14th position.

The team began their pre-season training last week without Dlakama, who is said to be away attending family issues.

However, Eswathini-based kick442.com reports that Dlakama replaced Ernest Mavuso as head coach at Matsapha United.

According to the publication, Dlakama presided over Matsapha’s 3-0 triumph over Manzini Sundowns on Saturday.

Chapungu spokesperson Tawanda Zowa said they were not aware of the development.

“As far as we are concerned, he is still our head coach. There has not been any sort of communication to us that he has moved elsewhere. We expect him to report for duty soon,” he said.

Having retained the bulk of their players, except for Clive Rupiya, who has joined Caps United, Chapungu will be looking forward to raise their bar to a decent show this season.