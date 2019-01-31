D-Day for ZCTU leaders

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) leaders, president Peter Gift Mutasa and secretary-general Japhet Moyo, who are both on remand at Harare Maximum Security Prison on charges of attempting to subvert a constitutionally elected government, are set to appear at the High Court today for their bail hearing.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The matters were supposed to have been heard yesterday by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi, but the Prosecutor-General (PG)’s representatives sought postponement of the cases, saying they wanted time to file responses to the applications.

The trade unionists are being charged with subverting a constitutionally elected government as defined in section 22(2)(a)(iii) of the Criminal law (Codification and Reform) Act or in the alternative; inciting public violence as defined in section 187(1)(b) as read with subsection (36)(1)(a) of the Code.

Two weeks ago, ZCTU called for a three-day stayaway which turned violent, and several people were rounded up by the military and the police and later charged with public violence. Some of those arrested have since been convicted and jailed for up to five years, while others are still detained at different prisons countrywide pending trials.

One of the suspects #ThisFlag movement leader, Evan Mawarire, was on Tuesday released on $2 000 bail, having spent a fortnight behind bars.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw