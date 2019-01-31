D-Day for ZCTU leaders

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) leaders, president Peter Gift Mutasa and secretary-general Japhet Moyo, who are both on remand at Harare Maximum Security Prison on charges of attempting to subvert a constitutionally elected government, are set to appear at the High Court today for their bail hearing.
BY CHARLES LAITON
The matters were supposed to have been heard yesterday by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi, but the Prosecutor-General (PG)’s representatives sought postponement of the cases, saying they wanted time to file responses to the applications.
The trade unionists are being charged with subverting a constitutionally elected government as defined in section 22(2)(a)(iii) of the Criminal law (Codification and Reform) Act or in the alternative; inciting public violence as defined in section 187(1)(b) as read with subsection (36)(1)(a) of the Code.
Two weeks ago, ZCTU called for a three-day stayaway which turned violent, and several people were rounded up by the military and the police and later charged with public violence. Some of those arrested have since been convicted and jailed for up to five years, while others are still detained at different prisons countrywide pending trials.
Classifieds.co.zw
One of the suspects #ThisFlag movement leader, Evan Mawarire, was on Tuesday released on $2 000 bail, having spent a fortnight behind bars.
Rosalind Nquyen
I just want to mention I’m newbie to blogs and truly liked this website. Likely I’m planning to bookmark your site . You surely come with tremendous stories. Kudos for sharing with us your blog.
Delmy Greenhaw
what i can say is that abortion is a sin and it should be deemed illegal by all means’
best site
I have realized some important things through your website post. One other point I would like to state is that there are various games available on the market designed mainly for preschool age children. They include things like pattern acknowledgement, colors, wildlife, and patterns. These generally focus on familiarization instead of memorization. This helps to keep a child occupied without having a sensation like they are learning. Thanks
Entrepreneur Development
You are so awesome! I do not believe I’ve truly read through anything like this before. So good to find someone with a few genuine thoughts on this topic. Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This site is something that’s needed on the internet, someone with some originality.
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
Can I just say what a relief to discover someone that really understands what they’re talking about on the net. You certainly know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More and more people have to look at this and understand this side of the story. It’s surprising you are not more popular since you definitely have the gift.
Fulfil and graphic design
Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening. I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this informative article together. I once again find myself personally spending a lot of time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!
dankwoods
I really like it when people come together and share views. Great blog, stick with it.
uglypetsbay.com
Having read this I thought it was very enlightening. I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this content together. I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
sell my house fast phoenix
Very nice post. I definitely appreciate this website. Thanks!
old cracked journal
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
motherhood
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon every day. It will always be interesting to read through articles from other authors and practice a little something from other web sites.
find a craftsman
bookmarked!!, I really like your blog.
Anti-racist Ideas
Hi there! This article could not be written any better! Reading through this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He constantly kept talking about this. I am going to send this information to him. Pretty sure he’ll have a great read. Many thanks for sharing!
Car Service
Very good post. I am experiencing many of these issues as well..
mailbox rental texas
An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment. I believe that you ought to write more about this subject matter, it might not be a taboo matter but usually people do not speak about these subjects. To the next! Best wishes.
who was I in my past lives
Do you believe in your past lives? Do you think past lives regression is real?
horse supplies
Good web site you’ve got here.. It’s hard to find good quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! Take care!!
uk online accountant
This is the perfect site for everyone who wishes to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject that has been discussed for a long time. Wonderful stuff, just wonderful.
reddit bot
Excellent article. I’m going through some of these issues as well..
vintage macchiato present
You should take part in a contest for one of the highest quality sites online. I’m going to recommend this site!
Slot Online Mudah Menang
A different issue is really that video gaming became one of the all-time main forms of recreation for people of any age. Kids have fun with video games, and also adults do, too. The XBox 360 is one of the favorite gaming systems for folks who love to have a huge variety of games available to them, in addition to who like to learn live with people all over the world. Thanks for sharing your opinions.
Suricata rules
After I initially left a comment I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on each time a comment is added I receive four emails with the same comment. Is there an easy method you are able to remove me from that service? Thanks.
idrip beard co.
I need to to thank you for this great read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it. I have you book marked to check out new things you post…
traveling south Korea
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Many thanks, However I am experiencing difficulties with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I am unable to join it. Is there anybody else getting similar RSS problems? Anyone who knows the solution can you kindly respond? Thanx!
silicone baking mats
Hi, I do think this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may come back once again since I book-marked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.
Bitcoin Era
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful post. Thanks for providing these details.
Tipobett
There is definately a great deal to find out about this issue. I love all the points you have made.
how does the concept vocabulary help the reader understand the reasons for barringtons success
I wish we had a business like you in my city
Master Visa
Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening. I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this informative article together. I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worth it!
life coach
Having read this I thought it was extremely enlightening. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this short article together. I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it.
free download for windows pc
Your style is really unique compared to other people I’ve read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this site.
free app for pclaptop
Hi there, I think your website could be having internet browser compatibility problems. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Other than that, fantastic site!
pc app
I seriously love your website.. Excellent colors & theme. Did you develop this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m hoping to create my very own website and want to know where you got this from or what the theme is named. Appreciate it.