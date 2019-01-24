Cops launch manhunt for Shurugwi murder suspests

POLICE have launched a manhunt for four suspects linked to the murder of a Shurugwi artisanal miner recently.

BY BRENNA MATENDERE/LYLODY MWALE

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said Darlington Mangoma of Hlamba village, Lloyd Jinja (Dondo village), Prosper Zindori, (Madongorere village) and Breadwinner Mudzingwa (Madongorere village), all under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane, were wanted in connection with the cold blood murder of Terence Mhere.

“Police in Shurugwi have launched a manhunt on the four suspects in connection with a case of murder. During the night of the incident, it is alleged that these suspects assaulted the now deceased Terrence Mhere with machetes and axes before stabbing him with a knife after a misunderstanding over a hammer,” Goko said.

He said the body was discovered by a fellow artisanal miner who reported the matter to the police.

In a related development, police in Kadoma are appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of six armed robbers who last week fatally shot a Golden Valley woman, Collin Mhariwa and injured her sister Savvy Murombo, before robbing them of $267. The robbers were allegedly brandishing an AK-47 assault rifle, police said.