Cop up for murder

A GURUVE police officer and his two accomplices were arraigned before a local magistrate yesterday for allegedly killing a mentally-challenged man.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Tenwiro Chitaura (58), stationed at Guruve Police Station and his alleged accomplices William Muzhenje (62) and Elifas Muzhenje (55), were not asked to plead to the murder charge when they appeared before Guruve magistrate Shingirai Mutiro, who remanded them in custody to February 5.

It is the State case that on December 22 last year, the now deceased Ronaki Mupogo (27) developed a mental problem and was brought to his rural home in Mudindo by a relative.

At around 10pm on the same day, Mupogo slipped out of Chiyangwa village into a nearby Chitauro village, wearing only a pair of shorts.

He arrived at William Muzenje’s homestead and later fled as dogs chased after him.

William teamed up with Elifas and chased after Mupogo, who they caught and brought to Chitauro’s homestead where they handcuffed and beat him up.

They later surrendered Mupogo at Mudhindo Police Base, manned by one Constable Joram.

Joram allegedly assaulted Mupogo, but released him without charge.

Mupogo died on arrival at his homestead. According to court papers, the trio, in their defence, accused Joram of killing Mupogo.

Carson Kundiona represented the State.