Chicken Inn sound Ngezi over trio

CHICKEN Inn have already engaged 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League runners-up Ngezi Platinum Stars over three players who want to leave the Mhondoro-based club to join the 2015 champions.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Goalkeeper Donavan Bernard, Tichaona Chipunza and Donald Teguru want out of Ngezi Platinum, but they still have running contracts with the club and have indicated their intentions to join Chicken Inn.

In turn, Chicken Inn, who have made their intentions of fighting for the championship this year known, are also interested in the three players.

The Gamecocks’ spokesperson, Tavengwa Hara, yesterday said they had communicated their position to Ngezi Platinum and await a response.

“We have communicated with Ngezi Platinum and told them we are interested in the three players and have told them of the players’ intentions. Our intentions and that of the players have been made known to them. The ball is now in Ngezi’s court to respond and tell us their position. The coach (Joey Antipas) is away, but we are communicating, and he has given his assistants the pre-season programme,” Hara said.

Chicken Inn have already signed former Ngezi Platinum striker Clive Augusto.

Antipas is on a three-week long coaching attachment programme at Germany’s topflight club, Werder Bremen, and is expected back in the country on January 25.

The club starts their season preparations on January 15.

Ngezi Platinum have been affected by a player exodus, with Godknows Murwira now in champions FC Platinum’s books, while other players like Kelvin Bulaji, Xolisani Moyo, Tichaona Mabvura, among others, are said to be in the departure lounge.

New Ngezi Platinum coach Erol Akbay is still in his homeland in the Netherlands and yesterday said he would probably be in the country next week as his papers were not in order.

“No! I am not yet (in Zimbabwe) because my paperwork is not yet finished. I think maybe next week,” Akbay said.