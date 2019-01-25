Captured prison escapee battling for life

ONE of the three prisoners who jumped off a moving vehicle in transit from Chikurubi Maximum Prison to Whawha Prison over a fortnight ago, before being captured last week, is battling for life due to severe injuries sustained during the attempted escape.

BY BRENNA MATENDFERE

Timothy Munhare (32), classified as a dangerous criminal serving 37 years for robbery and carjacking, was one of the three inmates who attacked and overpowered prison officers near Mvuma as they were being escorted to Whawha Prison.

The other escapee, Ngonidzashe Hove, died on the spot, while Boniface Vutete died upon admission at Gweru General Hospital.

Zimbabwe Prison Services Midlands/Masvingo spokesperson Jere Ruzive told Southern Eye recently that Munhare, who was captured in Lalapansi last Saturday, was battling for life at Gweru General Hospital.

“The inmate was captured while hiding in a drainage pipe in Lalapansi. However, he has severe injuries that he is nursing. He broke his collar bone and he has problems with his back, neck and head. He probably landed dangerously after jumping from the moving truck,” he said.

Ruzive warned other would-be prison escapees against risking their lives.

Munhare is expected back in court once he has recovered to face trial on more robbery charges.