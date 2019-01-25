Caps United duo try luck in Swaziland

CAPS United defender Stephen Makatuka and midfielder Cabby Kamhapa have reportedly left for Swaziland, where they are angling to join Mbambane Swallows.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Reports suggest that the duo was among a host of players the technical team has deemed excess baggage as the Green Machine seek to refresh the squad after a difficult 2018 season.

The pair, who left for Swaziland three days ago, were informed by the team manager that they had no future at the club.

George Deda, who represents the players, said as far as he was concerned, the players had running contracts with Caps United.

“What I can only say is the two players have running contracts with Caps United. I have got very good working relations with the Caps United bosses. I spoke with Caps United vice-president who said he wanted to discuss something with me and I don’t know whether it is about those players,” he said.

Caps are understood to be parting ways with several players who were on their books last term as they remould the squad in preparation for the forthcoming season.

Already, striker Wisdom Mutasa and defender Calton Munzabwa have joined newly-promoted outfit Manica Diamonds, while Dennis Dauda is said to have joined a Zambian team.

However, the future of Valentine Musarurwa, Abasirim Chidiebere, Peter Moyo, Mitchell Katsvairo, Brian Muzondiwa and Tinotenda Chiunye remain uncertain, with reports suggesting that coach Lloyd Chitembwe had no plans for them this term.

Milton Ncube has since joined Harare City.

However, should Caps United decide to part ways with Musarurwa, it would come as a surprise, considering that he was one of their best performers last term.

Contacted for comment, Chitembwe was unwilling to name players who were on their way out.

The Harare giants, however, have covered a lot of ground in player acquisitions as they gun for the championship in the forthcoming season, following a failed campaign last term.

The Green Machine have swooped on former Highlanders striker Gabriel Nyoni, while his former teammate, Newman Sianchali, has also followed him to Harare. Speedy winger Phineas Bhamusi has returned to the Harare giants after a stint at Triangle.

Caps have also extended the contracts of forward Ronald Chitiyo, Joel Ngodzo, goalkeeper Chris Mverechena as well as striker John Zhuwawo.

Chitembwe is assessing several players, including former TelOne striker Pride Zivengwa.