Caps’ new signing eyes more goals

Caps United’s new signing Gabriel Nyoni has promised more goals this season as he targets the league title with the Green Machine.

BY Kevin Mapasure

Nyoni opted to sign for Caps United after spurning a new contract with Highlanders, and has set himself a target of more goals after scoring six, while making eight assists at Bosso last term.

The attacker is enjoying his return to Caps United, having been there as a junior and he is looking ahead to the new season with confidence that they can bring success.

“Am happy to come back home, I was here as a junior and I feel great to be here once again. Caps have done things differently this year, and they have been much more professional in the way they have conducted everything,” Nyoni said.

“I am looking forward to a great season and I want to score more goals this season. Last year I scored six goals and made eight assists, and this season my target is to get more.”

He said the fans should expect an exciting season.

“Fans will be on their toes from game one. We will be winning more games than last year. I am coming from a hot pot at Highlanders and I expect the same at Caps United, but we are ready to fight for the title. That is what the club leadership is demanding; that we have to win the title and I believe we have what it takes to achieve that.”

Nyoni expects a tough fight for a place in the team as he competes against the likes of Phineas Bhamusi and Ronaldo Chitiyo, among others.