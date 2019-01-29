Breaking: Fire guts Zimra Beitbridge warehouse

A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) warehouse at Beitbridge Border Post was this morning gutted by a raging fire which started around 6 am, NewsDay has established.

By Tafadzwa Kachiko

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A Zimra official told NewsDay that goods worth thousands of dollars belonging to travellers who failed to pay duty was destroyed.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to be briefed of the incident.

More to follow ….