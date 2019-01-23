Bonnie Deuschle drops single

RENOWNED gospel musician and Celebration Ministries International pastor Bonnie Deuschle has released a single titled You’re Here, meant to inspire hope among Zimbabweans going through difficult times.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The single, which was launched on Sunday, is a precursor to her forthcoming album, Heaven’s Song, which is set for launch in Kenya in May. We chose Kenya because it’s one of the biggest supporters of our music. Everyone knows our song Tambira. Every Kenyan that I meet knows it. I have met so many in America,” she said.

During the launch, the song lifted the congregants spiritually as many stood up to sing along.

Deuschle said she was inspired to do the single by difficult times she went through, including her parents’ sickness and subsequent deaths, during the recording of the album.

“I went through a lot as we were trying to record for the past two years. It was a challenge to get all the songs done. My mum and dad died in the middle of our recording. I literally felt the delay was in the hands of God, hence the title: You’re Here,” she said.

“We chose to release the single first because its emphasis is really powerful during this period where the economic situation is deteriorating. It carries great words for the people… It ascertains that God is with Zimbabweans. It confirms that he has not forsaken them in these difficult moments.”

Deuschle told NewsDay Life & Style that 500 CD copies of the single, which started playing on radio on Sunday last week, were purchased by Celebration Ministries’ congregants after the church service.

“We have sold out. We have sold all the 500 CD copies we released today. We are planning to release a batch of 2 000 copies during our first conference of the year, which is scheduled for this week. The single started playing today (Sunday) on Star FM’s Gospel Greats,” she said.

“We are launching six songs in May during the next conference. I am not quite sure if we will release another single before that,” she said.

The CD, done together with Celebration Choir, carries a bonus track: Rudo RwaMwari, a timeless and all-time favourite reintroduced by Bonnie and Sarah Deuschle.

You’re Here was produced by Tremier Msipa and Daniel Deuschle.