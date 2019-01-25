Banda hits back at Zifa boss

Suspended Zifa vice-president Gift Banda has accused association president Felton Kamambo of flip-flopping over the firing of Warriors assistant coaches Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa, alleging his suspension was more to do with the funds that the local football mother body received recently from Fifa.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Banda addressed a Press conference in Bulawayo yesterday, where he said the changes he announced, where Tonderai Ndiraya and Bongani Mafu had been roped in to assist Sunday Chidzambga, had been agreed on by Kamambo and himself.

In the set up that was later reversed, Ndiraya had been appointed national Under-23 coach, where Lizwe Sweswe and Mandla Mpofu would have come in as his assistants.

The medical team in the Warriors had also been replaced while Eddie Chivero, who helped Banda in his campaign, had been given a couple of roles in the national teams.

“Prior to his trip to Senegal, Kamambo and myself extensively deliberated on the changes and some of the board members were aware of those discussions. How then the president flip-flopped to say he was in the dark, it surprises me,” Banda said.

Banda said they extensively debated the coaches’ issue when Kamambo travelled to Bulawayo.

Banda also revealed that Chidzambga’s contract had expired.

“Chidzambga’s contract expired on December 31, 2018, but Kamambo is on record assuring the national team head coach that he was guaranteed a contract extension even without the input of the board. I believe Kamambo should have recused himself from the subject that led to my suspension as he was an interested party,” he added.

Banda said he was not aware of when he should respond, which committee he should appear before and on what date.

He said he had since made Caf and Fifa aware of his predicament.

The former Njube Sundowns administrator said he was ambushed on the suspension as he only learnt about it through the media, before he even got official communication three days later.

Banda said his suspension was unconstitutional and said the decisions he had made could have simply been reversed without having to suspend him.

He insisted that what he did was above board.

“And beside, article 34 (k) says the Zifa executive committee shall appoint coaches for the representative teams and other technical staff. It does not specifically say how many board members can make such a decision. It also doesn’t provide a framework of the sanctions that should be applied in the event of transgressions in this area,” Banda said.

“If the board felt the decision wasn’t right, they could have reversed it. What surprises me is that the animosity arose after Zifa received funds from Fifa in December. The board was supposed to decide how the funds were supposed to be distributed.”

Kamambo accused Banda of having plotted the proposed changes with former Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa.