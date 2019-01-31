Arsonist assaulted, stabbed to death

FOUR men have been taken to court for killing a Chipinge man who confessed to torching a hut in their village.

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

Tendai Nyambi, Vongai Maphosa, Boy Dube and Simon Khani of Mutimburi village under Chief Garahwa appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware and were formally charged with murder.

They were remanded in custody to February 8.

Prosecutor Gift Bikita told the court that on January 24, Nyambi saw the now-deceased Justice Bhiri walking close to his homestead and questioned who he was and his intentions.

Bhiri reportedly confessed that three women, who were in a car parked by the roadside, had sent him to burn down Nyambi’s house. He also claimed he knew Taurai Maphosa, who resides in the same village. The pair escorted Bhiri to Maphosa, who denied knowing him.

Khani, Nyambi, Dube and Maphosa ganged up on Bhiri and assaulted him with logs.

Nyambi then drew a knife and stabbed Bhiri on the right leg before other villagers restrained him.

They took Bhiri to Nyambi’s homestead, where he died on arrival and Nyambi’s younger brother, Obvious, reported the matter to the police, leading to the quartet’s arrest.